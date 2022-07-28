Sport

PODCAST: John O'Rourke interview | John Cleary appointed Cork boss | GAA Statsman's Five Weekend Takeaways

July 28th, 2022 1:57 PM

By Southern Star Team

On this week’s show we’re looking back on the opening weekend of the county and Carbery football championships and what a weekend it was.

We’ll be joined by John O’Rourke of Carbery Rangers who got their championship campaign off to a flyer with a 2-10 to 1-9 win over Carrigaline.

But before we hear from John we’re going to reflect on some of the weekend’s other big results and storylines.

And to help us do that we’re joined by a man who we hope Star Sport Podcast listeners will become more familiar with over the coming months and that’s the Southern Star’s newest signing, Matthew Hurley AKA @gaa_statsman on Instagram & Twitter.

The lads also reflect on the permanent appointment of John Cleary as Cork football boss.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union now offers Cultivate Farm Finance and is ready to support local farmers.

With a Cultivate loan, farmers in West Cork can benefit from the local decision making and personal service offered by their Credit Union.

To find out more go to www.accesscu.ie/cultivate or call on (028) 21883

***

