PODCAST: John Hayes on Carbery Rangers v Castlehaven, life as a Cork selector and GAA Special Congress proposals

--

On today’s show we’re focusing on the Premier Senior Football Championship as the group stage of the competition reaches its conclusion.

There’s a full round of fixtures this weekend with a number of big name West Cork clubs in desperate need of victory and we here from Carbery Rangers stalwart John Hayes as they prepare to face Castlehaven in a must win game in Leap at 2pm on Sunday.

We also chat to John about his time as a Cork selector under Ronan McCarthy and his thoughts on the proposals being put to GAA congress in the coming weeks.

--

We're delighted to say that we have once teamed up with Access Credit Union for the months ahead on the Star Sport Podcast.

Access Credit Union is well known for supporting local West Cork sport at all levels and we look forward to telling that story throughout the summer and beyond.

Access Credit Union - funding dreams for over 50 years.