PODCAST: Joan Healy eyes European success and West Cork Ladies chairman Brian Cotter

On today’s show we’re looking ahead to the European Indoor Athletics championships in Poland which kick off this week and speaking to sprinter Joan Healy.

We’ll also hear from West Cork Ladies Football chairman Brian Cotter on what the future holds for the divisional side and reigning county champions.

