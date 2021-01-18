PODCAST: Jake & Fintan McCarthy on Olympic ambitions, injuries and The Sopranos

--

On today’s show, we’re catching up with Skibbereen rowing sensations Jake & Fintan McCarthy

World champion Fintan and twin brother Jake, a world rowing finalist in his own right, both had their sights set on securing a seat in the Irish lightweight double at last year’s Tokyo Olympics before the pandemic put those ambitions on hold.

Both brothers now have the rescheduled games firmly in their sights and they caught up with Kieran to chat about their plans for the year, injuries and The Sopranos.

Later in the week we’ll be releasing another podcast which will be a special tribute episode to the late great Eamonn Ryan who sadly passed away last week.

We’ll be joined by Cork legends Rena Buckely and Nollaig Cleary to remember the great man so keep an eye out for that one on Wednesday.