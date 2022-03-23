PODCAST: Great escape is on as Cork beat Down | Beara GAA with Joe Blake | The Skibbereen Women's Rugby story

***

Following the recent successes of a number of teams from the Beara Peninsula, we’ll be casting our eyes West this week and chatting to Joe Blake of Beara GAA about some of the positive stories coming out of the division despite the obvious geographical and demographical challenges they face.

We’re also going to catch up with members of the Skibbereen Women’s rugby team to chat about their season so far and the women’s rugby scene in West Cork generally.

But we’ll start with the Cork footballers again this week and their crucial win over Down at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend.

With their backs against the walls and in desperate need of their first league win this year, Keith Ricken’s side kept their hopes of survival alive with a 1-16 to 1-12 victory.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union now offers Cultivate Farm Finance and is ready to support local farmers.

With a Cultivate loan, farmers in West Cork can benefit from the local decision making and personal service offered by their Credit Union.

To find out more go to www.accesscu.ie/cultivate or call on (028) 21883