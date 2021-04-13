PODCAST: Gold for Paul O'Donovan & Fintan McCarthy, silver for Emily Hegarty as Skibbereen rowers dominate European Championships

--

It’s a rowing special on this week’s show as we reflect on yet more remarkable performances from Skibbereen rowers on the international stage.

On Sunday afternoon in Varese Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy added the 2021 European title to their 2019 World crown.

The Skibbereen duo raced to gold in the A final of the lightweight men’s double at the European Championships and on today’s podcast we chat to 2016 Rio Olympian Clare Lambe about their performances.

Fellow Skibbereen rower Emily Hegarty won a silver medal.

The Aughadown woman is part of the Irish women’s four that finished second to The Netherlands and we’ll speak to Emily a little later on today’s show.

We also chat about Gary O'Donovan, Lydia Heaphey & Aoife Casey who all performed creditably in Italy.

Here is the link to Gary O'Donovan's RTÉ interview mentioned on the show.

