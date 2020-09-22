PODCAST: Enniskeane crowned camogie champions, Denis Hurley on Larry Tompkins' new autobiography & St Mary's v Clonakilty preview

--

On today’s podcast we’re joined by Enniskeane camogie captain Kate McCarthy following their brilliant 1-16 to 2-8 win over Ahabollogue in the intermediate county final on Sunday.

It was third time lucky for Enniskeane following losses in the last two finals and Kate joins us to reflect on their success.

‘The Greatest Football Story Ever Told’ is the tagline from Meath All Ireland winner Liam Hayes on the cover of Believe, the new autobiography by Castlehaven and Cork legend Larry Tompkins.

Larry’s co-author Denis Hurley joins us on today’s show to tell us about the book which is available in shops now.

We also preview the Carbery Junior A hurling final between Clonakilty and St Marys with St Marys captain Jason Collins.

