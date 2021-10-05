PODCAST: Dunmanway & Dohenys’ Johnny Kelly PLUS Kinsale's John Murphy thrills in Scotland

--

On today’s show we’ll be chatting to a man who has made West Cork soccer’s most coveted trophy his own in recent years.

Johnny ‘Beamish Cup’ Kelly has got his hands on that most sought after of trophies on no fewer than FOUR occasions, including a remarkable three-in-a-row.

Kelly is currently the Dunmanway Town captain and he even scored the winning goal two minutes from time when his side beat Clonakilty 2-1 in last season’s final at Turner’s Cross.

He’s also an integral member of the Dohenys Senior A football panel that have made an excellent start to this season’s championship as well as their Junior hurling team who earlier this month dethroned defending champions Clonakilty.

We're also reflecting on Kinsale golfer John Murphy's sensational performance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland last weekend.

