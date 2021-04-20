PODCAST: Darren Sweetnam joins O'Gara's French revolution & Linda Collins on camogie’s return

--

We’re heading to France this week to catch up with La Rochelle’s new recruit - Dunmanway’s Darren Sweetnam.

The former Munster & Ireland winger has recently switched from the Pro 14 to join Ronan O’Gara’s Top 14 revolution and we caught up with him just hours before he made his debut for his new club on Friday.

We’ll also hear from Cork and Courcey Rovers camogie star Linda Collins who spoke to Ger McCarthy about the imminent return of inter-county action as well as Courcey’s historic senior county championship win in 2020

Jack and Kieran also discuss the announcement of the European Super League.

