PODCAST: Darragh McElhinney gears up for European Championships and Fintan O'Toole chats about 'Meyler: A Family Memoir'

The European Cross Country Championships take place in Dublin this Sunday and one of West Cork’s top athletes is set to feature.

Glengarriff’s Darragh McElhinney, who heads to Sunday’s championships off the back of an impressive silver medal at the recent national seniors, will take his chance in the u23 8,000m event and on today’s show wechat to Darragh about Sunday’s race, his recent successes and his ups and downs from the past year.

We’re also joined by Fintan O’Toole, author of the brilliant ‘Meyler: A Family Memoir’ which documents the sporting careers of father and son John and David Meyler and tells the story of their successes and failures in their respective sporting careers.