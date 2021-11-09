PODCAST: County semi-final special with Micheál 'Haulie' O'Sullivan | Clonakilty v Douglas | St Finbarrs v Castlehaven

--

It’s semi-final weekend in the county Premier Senior football championship and with huge West Cork interest in both semi-finals, they're be the focus of this week’s show.

On Sunday, as part of a double header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Clonakilty will take on Douglas at 1pm before last year’s beaten finalists Castlehaven take on the fancied Barrs at 3pm.

We're joined by Star columnist and ex-Cork footballer Micheál Haulie O’Sullivan to preview both games.

Kieran and Jack also look back on a win for Caheragh in the Carbery JAFC final. The lads also look ahead to weekend games involving Ilen Rovers, Dohenys, Cill na Martra, Urhan and much more.