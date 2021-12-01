Sport

PODCAST: County final fallout with Clonakilty captain Eoghan Deasy

December 1st, 2021 5:22 PM

By Southern Star Team

--

Last Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh we witnessed one of the most absorbing and intense county finals in recent memory but unfortunately, Clonakilty weren’t able to bring the cup back West despite a valiant effort against St Finbarr’s.

On today’s podcast we’re going to chat to Clonakilty captain Eoghan Deasy about Sunday’s game and about his side’s brilliant season and run to the final.

It was nip, it was tuck and in the end it was the Barrs who came out on top, winning with a point in injury time from their talisman Steven Sherlock, the game finishing 0-14 to 0-13.

