PODCAST: County chairperson Tracey Kennedy on upcoming county championship fixtures & Liverpool are champions

June 30th, 2020 6:18 PM

By Southern Star Team

On today’s Podcast we’re chatting to Cork GAA chairperson Tracey Kennedy, about the fixtures' schedule for the upcoming county championships, the return of GAA generally, and how the county board plan to allow fans attend games.

We also hear from local sports reporter and Liverpool fan Donal O’Sullivan about the Reds title win last week. The Pool are back on their 'perch' and Donal chats to us about what it means for him and all Liverpool fans.

