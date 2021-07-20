PODCAST: Cork v Kerry - Munster final preview with Haulie O’Sullivan and Diarmuid Duggan

With Access Credit Union

On this week’s podcast we’re looking ahead to Sunday’s Munster final between Cork and Kerry and chatting to two former Cork footballers, Diarmuid Duggan and Micheál ‘Haulie’ O’Sullivan

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between the sides since Cork’s famous win over the Kingdom in last year’s Munster semi-final and we’ll be asking Micheál and Diarmuid if Ronan McCarthy’s side can pull off a similar result in Killarney this weekend.

Over the coming week’s we’ll be doing several bonus podcasts to coincide with the West Cork athletes competing at the Olympics, so later in the week we’ll have a full preview of the rowing action which gets underway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

--

We're delighted to say that we have once teamed up with Access Credit Union for the months ahead on the Star Sport Podcast and what a couple of months we have in store.

Not only is the club action set to return but there’s also the small matter of the Munster and All Ireland inter-county championships and of course the Tokyo Olympics.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.