PODCAST: Cork season preview with Micheál 'Haulie' & Diarmuid Duggan PLUS Skibbereen CS manager David Whelton on Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final

It’s GAA all the way on this week’s show as we gear up for the start of the National Football League and with that the real beginnings of the Keith Ricken-era.

With Cork set to travel to Dr Hyde Park this weekend to take on Roscommon in the opening round of Division 2, we’re joined by our dynamic analysis duo - Micheál 'Haulie' O’Sullivan & Diarmuid Duggan.

We also get the lads' thoughts on the departures from Keith Ricken’s squad of West Cork quartet Ruairi Deane, Michael Hurley, Sean White & Mark White.

Later in the show we’re chatingt to Castlehaven footballer David Whelton who has been making a name for himself off the pitch.

David, a teacher in Skibbereen Community School, took the reins of the school's Corn Uí Mhuirí side this season and they’ve managed to reach the semi-final of that famous competition, exceeding all expectations.