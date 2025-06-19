This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

IN NEWS

Calls for the council to review cemetery byelaws as visitors to a Glandore burial ground have to walk over other graves to visit their loved ones' final resting place.

A sea of protestors lined the beach and took to the waters for a peaceful demonstration against plans for a mussel farm - and our reporter Kieran O'Mahony was there.

Skibbereen heritage centre hailed a massive success story as it marks 25 years at the heart of the community.

Plans for 14 wind turbines near Bantry have the local community in a spin, as they vow to oppose the proposal.

IN LIFE

Along the windy lanes from Ardarostig to Knocknahilan, from Shannonvale to Ballinascarty, you can get stuck into West Cork’s very own extreme sport!

IN SPORT

Don’t miss this week’s Star Sport an eight-page photo special of the 2025 schools’ rowing regatta featuring pictures of every crew that took part!

Baltimore Sailing Club won a brilliant bronze medal at the 2025 Team Racing World Championships.

Áine Terry O'Sullivan chats to us about why she returned to the Cork football set-up this season.

The Beast of Beara fundraiser for Garnish GAA Club has seen the local community work together.

Kilmacabea GAA Club’s new astro pitch will receive the presidential seal of approval this Friday.

Can Cork footballers conquer the Dubs in Croke Park on Saturday evening? Let’s hope so!

