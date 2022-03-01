Sport

PODCAST: Cork lose to Galway | Phil, Shane & Darragh strike gold | New Beara GAA manager Andrew Fitzgerald

March 1st, 2022 1:18 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union now offers Cultivate Farm Finance and is ready to support local farmers.

With a Cultivate loan, farmers in West Cork can benefit from the local decision making and personal service offered by their Credit Union.

To find out more go to www.accesscu.ie/cultivate or call on (028) 21883

***

Our guest today is the new Beara GAA divisional manager Andrew Fitzgerald.

Andrew, who is originally from the Spa GAA club in Killarney is well-known in both Kerry GAA & basketball circles and comes to Beara with an excellent reputation. 

Later in the show we reflect on a marvellous weekend for West Cork athletes at the National indoor championships but we have to start this week’s show with a discussion about another Cork football loss - this time to Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

***

Advertisement | Learn more about Paymentsense | Apply Now

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.