PODCAST: Cork lose to Galway | Phil, Shane & Darragh strike gold | New Beara GAA manager Andrew Fitzgerald

Our guest today is the new Beara GAA divisional manager Andrew Fitzgerald.

Andrew, who is originally from the Spa GAA club in Killarney is well-known in both Kerry GAA & basketball circles and comes to Beara with an excellent reputation.

Later in the show we reflect on a marvellous weekend for West Cork athletes at the National indoor championships but we have to start this week’s show with a discussion about another Cork football loss - this time to Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.