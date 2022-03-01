PODCAST: Cork lose to Galway | Phil, Shane & Darragh strike gold | New Beara GAA manager Andrew Fitzgerald

***
News
Mar, 2022
***
Our guest today is the new Beara GAA divisional manager Andrew Fitzgerald.
Andrew, who is originally from the Spa GAA club in Killarney is well-known in both Kerry GAA & basketball circles and comes to Beara with an excellent reputation.
Later in the show we reflect on a marvellous weekend for West Cork athletes at the National indoor championships but we have to start this week’s show with a discussion about another Cork football loss - this time to Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.