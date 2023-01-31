PODCAST: Cork lose league opener to Meath | West Cork basketball with Pat Curran

We’re chatting West Cork hoops on this week’s podcast and to steer us in the right direction we’ll be joined by Pat Curran, teacher and basketball coach at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí .

The Bantry secondary school has enjoyed a brilliant season on the court, contesting two All-Ireland finals, and Pat will tell us all about it.

Kieran and Jack also dissect Cork's loss to Meath in the opening round of the National Football League on Sunday.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

