Sport

PODCAST: Cork goalkeeper Martina O'Brien & the GAA ramps up return

July 8th, 2020 3:11 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

--

On today’s Podcast we’re chatting to Cork & Clonakilty goalkeeper Martina O’Brien. 

With the return of football imminent, the Ballinascarthy native gives us her thoughts on the county setup, her club ambitions for the year and the art of goalkeeping.

Jack and Kieran also analyse the latest news as the GAA ramps up the return to action. Will supporters be allowed to attend games? What can players do to prevent injuries after the long layoff?

 

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.