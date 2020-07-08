PODCAST: Cork goalkeeper Martina O'Brien & the GAA ramps up return

--

On today’s Podcast we’re chatting to Cork & Clonakilty goalkeeper Martina O’Brien.

With the return of football imminent, the Ballinascarthy native gives us her thoughts on the county setup, her club ambitions for the year and the art of goalkeeping.

Jack and Kieran also analyse the latest news as the GAA ramps up the return to action. Will supporters be allowed to attend games? What can players do to prevent injuries after the long layoff?