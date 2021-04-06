PODCAST: Cork GAA PRO Joe Blake & Tom Savage of Three Red Kings on Gavin Coombes

--

We’re heading West for this week’s podcast and chatting to Cork GAA PRO and Beara secretary Joe Blake.

We chat to Joe about his role with Cork and the challenges facing clubs in Beara.

We are also joined by Tom Savage of Three Red Kings to chat about Gavin Coombes' brilliant performance for Munster in their loss against Toulouse at the weekend.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.