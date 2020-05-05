PODCAST: Cork footballer Seán White talks Ozark, haircuts and Clonakilty's talent conveyor belt

--

On today’s Podcast we’re be chatting to Cork and Clonakilty footballer Seán White about how his lockdown experience has been so far, Cork’s season before it was put on hold and the conveyor belt of talent that Clonakilty has been producing in recent years.

He also talks to us about important issues like Netflix show Ozark and his current hairstyle.

We also reflect on the virility of last week's interview with Conor Hourihane that was picked up by Sky Sports as well as many other big news organisations around Europe.