PODCAST: Cork camogie star Orla Cronin on the ‘Plant The Planet' Games

On this week’s podcast we’re going to hear from Cork and Enniskeane camogie star Orla Cronin.

Orla is swapping her hurl for a shovel this month as she embarks on her latest challenge – a charity mission to Africa.

The Enniskeane woman is one of 50 GAA players that have signed up for the ‘Plant The Planet Games’, as the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), Warriors for Humanity and Self Help Africa have united forces with the goal of raising enough money to plant one million trees in Africa, as well as highlighting the impact of climate change.

