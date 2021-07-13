PODCAST: Cork book Munster final spot & the coach helping Phil Healy reach the top of her sport

--

On this week’s podcast we’re chatting to Shane McCormack, the Wexford-man who has played a key role in Phil Healy’s rise to the top of Irish athletics.

Phil will compete for Ireland in no less than three events at the Tokyo Olympic games which kick off in less than 10 days.

Sticking with the Olympic theme, we’re also going to give you all a sneak preview of Episode 3 of The Southern Star’s Big Story series which will be available across Youtube and all the major podcasting platforms from next Tuesday.

Inside Ireland’s Greatest Rowing Club tells the story of Skibbereen Rowing Club and how it has produced so many Olympians despite its humble stature.

But before all that we're reflecting on Cork’s Munster semi-final win over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday.

--

