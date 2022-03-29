PODCAST: Cork beat Offaly and the drop | Diarmuid Duggan & Micheál O'Sullivan | Camogie legend Jennifer O'Leary on the West Cork Sports Star Awards

***

On today’s show we’ll be reflecting on the Cork footballers’ great escape which was completed on Sunday afternoon in Tullamore when Keith Ricken’s side edged out Offaly 1-21 to 1-20 to secure Division 2 football for next season and condemn the Midlanders to division 3

We’ll be joined by Diarmuid Duggan and Micheál Haulie O’Sullivan to dissect the win and to review the overall performance of the side during this season’s league campaign.

We’re also going to speak to Cork camogie legend Jennifer O’Leary as part of our build-up to this year’s Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards which take place this Friday at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

As a two-time winner of the overall award, Jennifer is the perfect person to get us in mood for Friday’s event and the four-time All Ireland winner has also given us a Star Sport Podcast exclusive so make sure to stick around for that!

