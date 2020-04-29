PODCAST: Conor Hourihane on life in lockdown, playing with Jack Grealish & Stephen Kenny's appointment

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On today’s Podcast we're catching up with Aston Villa and Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane to find out how he’s been getting on during lockdown and whether or not we'll be seeing a return of the Premier League this season.

We’ll also hear the Bandon man’s thoughts on Stephen Kenny’s appointment as Ireland manager, playing alongside Jack Grealish, his memories of playing with Bandon AFC and what could have been if he’s stuck with GAA.

