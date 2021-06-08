PODCAST: Clonakilty's Jack O'Mahony on win over St Michael's and Ireland's long-jump champion Shane Howard of Bandon AC

On this week’s podcast we’re looking at the return of club football action in West Cork and focusing on Clonakilty’s impressive win over St Michael’s on Monday and chatting to Clon footballer Jack O’Mahony.

And in part-two we’re chatting to Ireland’s longest jumper.

Shane Howard of Bandon AC is Ireland’s current long-jump champion and we’ll chat to him about his career and some exciting developments in the club’s future.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.