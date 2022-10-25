PODCAST: Ciarán O’Sullivan on Beara’s ‘97 county final triumph | Bandon AFC's Áine O’Donovan on Ireland’s World Cup qualification

On this week’s podcast we’re going to hear from Ciarán O’Sullivan, captain of the Beara divisional side that won the 1997 county championship.

Ciarán has been chatting to Ger McCarthy about that incredible year which saw Beara lift the Andy Scannell cup following a replay victory over West Cork rivals Castlehaven.

The Beara '97 winning team will be honoured during halftime of Sunday’s Premier Senior football final between Nemo Rangers and the Barrs’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Later in the show we’ll be chatting to Bandon AFC coach Áine O’Donovan.

Áine is a coach with Bandon AFC’s senior men’s team. She also coaches the younger generation in their school of excellence.

She’s been speaking to Dylan Mangan about the significance of the Ireland women’s team qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand and what it could mean for women’s soccer in West Cork and beyond.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk, @KieranMcC_SS and @matt_hurley01

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.