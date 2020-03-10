Sport

PODCAST: Christina Desmond eyes Olympic Qualifiers, Libby Coppinger on life as a dual player and the effect of the coronavius on local sport

March 10th, 2020 6:04 PM

By Jack McCarron

Episode 55 of the Star Sport Podcast

On this week’s show we’re chatting to Cill na Martra boxer Christina Desmond as she gears up for the Olympic Qualifiers which kick off at the Copper Box Arena in London on Friday.

We also hear from Cork dual-star Libby Coppinger after a motion calling for official recognition and support of the dual player concept was defeated at the LGFA Annual Congress over the weekend.

Plus what does the coronavirus mean for local sport?

