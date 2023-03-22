PODCAST: Cheltenham winner Brian Hayes & Christina Desmond on gold medal win

ON this week's podcast we are joined by Rosscarbery's Brian Hayes to talk about his first ever win at last week's Cheltenham festival.

Hayes won on Impervious in the Mares Chase at the festival last week and joins Kieran McCarthy to chat about that winning feeling and what it could mean for his career going forward.

We also hear from boxer Christina Desmond, who won gold at the recent 74th annual Strandja amateur boxing tournament.

The prestigious competition is fierce and we also hear from Christina on her chances of being picked for a chance to qualify for the Olympics next year.

There's also the latest in West Cork sport as we chat about the upcoming double header in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday as Cork face Galway in the Very Camogie Div 1A League Round 5 at 12pm, while John Cleary's footballers face Derry in the Allianz NFL Div 2 Round at 2pm.

We also roundup Skibbereen RFC womens team's brilliant 61-5 win over Westport in the 2023 Energia All-Ireland Women’s AIL Junior Cup as they booked their place in the semi-final, and we cover all the West Cork winners at the West Cork Rally.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @dyldonot & @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.