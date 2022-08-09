PODCAST: Championship preview with Haulie O'Sullivan | Camogie heartbreak for Cork | Emily Hegarty on the European Rowing Championships

On this week’s show we’re looking ahead to a busy weekend in the football county championships with ex-Cork footballer Micheál Haulie O’Sullivan.

Haulie joins us to look ahead to Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers, Clonakilty v Newcestown, Carbery Rangers v Éire Óg, Ilen Rovers v O’Donovan Rossa and Dohenys v Bandon.

We’re also looking back on Cork’s heartbreaking loss to Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Camogie final last Sunday with Elaine Aylward, a resident of West Cork who won an All Star playing for Kilkenny back in 2009.

Later in the show we’re chatting Olympic rowing royalty as bronze medalist from the Tokyo games Emily Hegarty stops by ahead of the European Rowing Championships which kick off in Munich later this week.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk and @KieranMcC_SS .

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union now offers Cultivate Farm Finance and is ready to support local farmers.

With a Cultivate loan, farmers in West Cork can benefit from the local decision making and personal service offered by their Credit Union.

To find out more go to www.accesscu.ie/cultivate or call on (028) 21883