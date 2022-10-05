PODCAST: Castlehaven ladies are going up! | Courcey Rovers manager Sean Guiheen | Bantry Blues book county final spot

On this week’s podcast we’re reflecting on a famous win for the Castlehaven ladies’ footballers who continued their rise up the Cork footballing ranks by clinching the county intermediate title after an epic 25-metre free shoot-out win against Glanmire on Saturday.

We’ll be joined by captain Siobhan Courtney who, along with Rachel Whelton, kicked the winning frees as Castlehaven won the shoot-out 2-1.

We’re also looking ahead to the county senior A hurling final between Courcey Rovers and Fr O’Neills at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Matthew Hurley has been catching up with Courceys manager Sean Guiheen.

But we're kicking off today’s show with a look back at a mixed weekend for West Cork clubs in county football semi finals.

On a positive note, Bantry Blues got the better of Iveleary in the intermediate semi-final on a scoreline of 3-13 to 1-16 and they’ll now take on Kanturk in the county final on October 23rd.

Elsewhere, The Barr’s got the better of Castlehaven in the final part of their county semi-final trilogy to end the West Cork sides interest in this year’s championship while O’Donovan Rossa’s run came to an end in the senior A championship. Gene O’Donovan’s side were bested by St Michaels on a scoreline of 2-21 to 2-11.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk and @KieranMcC_SS.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

