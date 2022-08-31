PODCAST: Carbery Rangers' Thomas O'Rourke interview | Why the Carbery JAFC was on hold

The final round of the group stages of the Cork football championships takes place this weekend and with several of the West Cork contingent well-placed and in good form we’re looking ahead on this week’s podcast.

We’re joined by by Thomas O’Rourke of a rejuvenated Carbery Rangers ahead of their top of the table clash with the Barr’s in Ballinascarthy on Sunday with both sides seeking to book a direct ticket to the semi-final.

Before chatting to Thomas, the lads discuss the ongoing Carbery Junior A football championship saga which saw all games postponed at the eleventh hour last weekend.

The Carbery JAFC is currently on hold after Barryroe requested DRA arbitration following their unsuccessful appeal to the County Executive against the Carbery Board.

Kieran brings us the latest.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk and @KieranMcC_SS.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union and the Donal O’Driscoll Student Bursary.

The Donal O’Driscoll Student Bursary has been established to honour the career and achievements of Access Credit Union's late CEO Donal O’Driscoll.

Throughout his long term as CEO, Donal championed the Credit Union ethos of supporting and empowering members, particularly in the sphere of education.

In recognition of this, the Donal O’Driscoll Bursary will provide financial support to one individual embarking on third-level education or commencing an apprenticeship in 2022.

The recipient of the bursary will be awarded €5,000 to help with costs.

To apply for the bursary visit www.accesscu.ie/bursary