PODCAST: Carbery Rangers manager Declan Hayes and Roland Whelton of Castlehaven look ahead to the return of club football

On this week's podcast we're looking ahead to the club football season which gets underway this weekend.

First up we’ll be chatting to new Carbery Rangers manager Declan Hayes ahead of his first game in charge against Cill na Martra.

And in part two we’ll be catching up with Roland Whelton of county finalists Castlehaven ahead of their season opener with Valley Rovers.

Jack and Kieran also reflect on Cork's win over Clare in the National Football League on Sunday.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.