PODCAST: Best in the West Quarter Finals preview

Jun, 2020
Fatal quad accident in Bantry’s Meelagh Valley; Hosepipe ban is now likely; Drivers outside 5km zone turned back HSE report confirms 10 deaths in Clonakilty, 5 in Macroom; Macroom farmer’s windfarm protest; Swimmer made the right call after injuring himself in Nohoval dive; Preview of Best in the West quarter-finals; What makes Cork star Orla Cronin so effective?; Local GAA clubs cancel their Cúl Camps; Good news as road bowling set for return
On today’s Podcast we’re previewing the quarter final ties for Best in the West - our search for West Cork’s greatest ever sportsperson
To help us do that we’re joined on the line by sports journalist Ger McCarthy whose work you can read in various outlets including the Southern Star, the Irish Examiner and The Echo. Ger is also the LGFA’s Local journalist of the year.
