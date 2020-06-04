PODCAST: Best in the West Quarter Finals preview

--

On today’s Podcast we’re previewing the quarter final ties for Best in the West - our search for West Cork’s greatest ever sportsperson

To help us do that we’re joined on the line by sports journalist Ger McCarthy whose work you can read in various outlets including the Southern Star, the Irish Examiner and The Echo. Ger is also the LGFA’s Local journalist of the year.

The Best in the West is brought to you by Access Credit Union. Access Credit Union is your trusted local financial partner. Access your money 24/7 from anywhere in the world with an Access Credit Union Current Account and enjoy all the benefits while keeping your money local.

Visit www.accesscu.ie for more details