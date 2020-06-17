PODCAST: Best in the West final preview - Keith Cronin v Phil Healy

--

On today’s Podcast we’re previewing the Best in the West Final, as our search for West Cork’s greatest ever sportsperson reaches its climax.

From a field of 16, we’re down to the final two and on Saturday at 10am, West Cork’s greatest ever rally driver Keith Cronin will take on Ireland’s fastest woman Phil Healy in a Twitter poll for the ages.

We hear from Mikey Galvin, Keith Cronin’s co-driver about what makes the Ballylickey man so special and we're also be joined by Phil’s sister Joan Healy.

Joan is a top-class sprinter in her own right and she’s going to talk to us about sibling rivalry and what it was like growing up with the woman who would go on to become Ireland’s fastest.

