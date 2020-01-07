PODCAST: 2020 West Cork sporting preview and Beamish Cup returns

We're back after a short break over Christmas with big plans for 2020. On this week's show we're looking ahead at what’s to come over the course of the next 12 months and marking your calendar for the biggest West Cork sporting events of the year.

We also hear from Ger McCarthy, host of the West Cork league Podcast, following the opening round of fixtures in this season's Beamish Cup.

