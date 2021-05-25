PODCAST: 1984 Olympic gold medallist Martin Cross on Irish rowing success and sprinter Joan Healy on her injury struggles

--

You’d know the Tokyo Olympics are just around the corner because for the second week in a row, rowing is the central focus of this week’s podcast.

Skibbereen duo Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy have continued their dominance of the lightweight men’s double sculls after another gold-winning performance on Sunday morning at World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne.

Fellow Skibbereen rower Lydia Heaphy also medalled in Switzerland, winning a superb silver in the lightweight women’s single sculls A final on Saturday afternoon.

On today’s show we’ll reflect on the club’s continued success with Olympic gold-medal winning rower Martin Cross.



Cross, who won gold at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles alongside Steve Redgrave, is also a well-respected rowing commentator, journalist and author.

We’re also going to touch base with Ballineen sprinter Joan Healy.

The 60m specialist has been ruled out of the Olympics through injury but thankfully the achilles damage isn’t as bad as originally feared.

But before all that, Ronan McCarthy’s Cork footballers picked up their first win of the year on Saturday evening with a convincing 2-12 to 10 points win over Laois in Portlaoise and Kieran was at the game for The Southern Star.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.