PODCAST: 1984 Olympic champion Martin Cross on the World Rowing Championships | Keith White of Dohenys on O'Donovan Rossa clash | Weekend championship preview

The knockout stages of the Cork County Football Championships get underway this weekend and we’re looking ahead to all of the big games involving West Cork sides on this week’s podcast.

Kieran & Jack take us through each game including the huge Premier Senior quarter final ties featuring Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers & Carbery.

We also hear from Keith White of Dohenys’ ahead of their mouth-watering Senior A quarter final meeting against O’Donovan Rossa. Keith has been chatting to Matthew Hurley.

Later on the podcast we’re be joined by Olympic rowing legend Martin Cross. Cross, who won gold at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, joins us to preview World Rowing Championships which get underway in the Czech Republic on Sunday and will feature five Skibbereen rowers including Olympic champions Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk and @KieranMcC_SS.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

