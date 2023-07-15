Plunkett’s footballers eye county junior title

ST OLIVER Plunkett’s are chasing their first county junior B football championship title since 2007 when they face Ballyphehane this Saturday in Páirc Uí Rinn at 3.30pm.

The West Cork club is riding the crest of a wave right now, as both its junior football and hurling teams have qualified for county finals.

The footballers take centre stage this weekend in the Bon Secours Confined Junior B FC final, and the following Saturday, July 22nd, it’s the turn of club’s hurlers who take on Ballyclough in the Co-op Superstores Confined Junior B HC decider.

Plunkett’s footballers are unbeaten in the championship this season, having seen off St Catherine’s (0-10 to 0-3), Castlelyons (1-16 to 3-1), Garnish (3-16 to 0-7) and Goleen (0-8 to 0-7). They have averaged 0-16 per game while conceding 0-7 per game en route to the county final.

Ballyphehane have won all their games too, against Deel Rovers (1-10 to 0-11), Muintir Bhaire (3-9 to 0-6), Goleen (1-10 to 2-6), Doneraile (4-14 to 2-9) and St Catherine’s (2-6 to 2-4). They’ve also scored 0-16 per game while conceding 0-11 per game.

‘This is massive. Last November, they all sat down and decided collectively that they were going to make a massive effort this year,’ Plunkett’s manager Margaret Keohane said. ‘They knew it was something that they could do. The effort they have put in since then is paying off and it’s what they deserve.’

One of the players to keep an eye on is Sean O’Donovan who has scored three of Plunketts’ four goals in the championship. Roy O’Driscoll bagged another goal, and has been in fine form. Padraig Healy, brother of sprinters Phil and Joan, adds a spark to the Ahiohill club’s attack while veteran Michael Pat Keohane and goalkeeper Brian Walsh have excelled too.

The chance to play a county final in Páirc Uí Rinn is adding to the excitement.

‘On the team at the moment, there’s probably five of the lads that were involved in 2007. For a lot of them, it’s the first time that they’d play in Páirc Uí Rinn,’ manager Keohane added.