PICTURES: Future stars take centre stage at West Cork ladies football awards

VALLEY Rovers’ Mary Cremin was presented with the Club Volunteer of the Year award at the West Cork Ladies Awards Night that celebrated the best of West Cork ladies football.

A Clonakilty native now living in Innishannon, Mary is one of the unsung heroes of Valleys GAA, and this award was fitting recognition for her contribution to the local ladies’ football scene.

Nine-time All-Ireland winning Cork footballer Nollaig Cleary was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the awards ceremony, sponsored by Drinagh Co-Op, held in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery. Former Cork All-Ireland winning captain Juliet Murphy, a former inter-county team-mate of Nollaig Cleary, was the guest of honour.

On the night the player of the match awards from West Cork LGFA finals were presented to the following players: U13A – Aoife Harte (Ibane Ladies); U13B – Brid O’Driscoll (Tadgh MacCarthaigh); U13 C1 – Katie Whelton (Castlehaven); U13 C2 – Nóra de Barra (Kinsale); U13C2 – Sophie Holland (Bandon); U13A Summer League – Aoife Walsh (Ibane Ladies); U13B Summer League – Makayla O’Donovan (Castlehaven); U14A – Clara Cullinane (Bandon); U14B – Mia Crowley (Ilen Rovers); U14 C1 – Emily O’Neill (Bantry Blues); U14C2 – Orla Collins (Valley Rovers); U15A Summer League – Eimear Heffernan (Kinsale); U15B Summer League – Cliona Harte (Ibane Ladies); U16A – Aine Ní Chearnaigh (Kinsale); U16B – Katie Crowley (Courcey Rovers); U16C – Abbie O’Sullivan (St Colum’s); Minor A – Amy McCarthy (Castlehaven); Minor B – Evelyn McCarthy (Bandon); Minor C – Ciara Kelly (Bantry Blues); Division 1 – Caoimhe Horgan (Kinsale); Division 2 – Kate Carey (Ilen Rovers); Division 3 – Maggie Coppinger (St Colum’s) and Division 4 – Orla McCarthy (O’Donovan Rossa).