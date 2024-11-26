PICTURES: Future stars take centre stage at West Cork ladies football awards

VALLEY Rovers’ Mary Cremin was presented with the Club Volunteer of the Year award at the West Cork Ladies Awards Night that celebrated the best of West Cork ladies football.
A Clonakilty native now living in Innishannon, Mary is one of the unsung heroes of Valleys GAA, and this award was fitting recognition for her contribution to the local ladies’ football scene.
Nine-time All-Ireland winning Cork footballer Nollaig Cleary was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the awards ceremony, sponsored by Drinagh Co-Op, held in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery. Former Cork All-Ireland winning captain Juliet Murphy, a former inter-county team-mate of Nollaig Cleary, was the guest of honour.
On the night the player of the match awards from West Cork LGFA finals were presented to the following players: U13A – Aoife Harte (Ibane Ladies); U13B – Brid O’Driscoll (Tadgh MacCarthaigh); U13 C1 – Katie Whelton (Castlehaven); U13 C2 – Nóra de Barra (Kinsale); U13C2 – Sophie Holland (Bandon); U13A Summer League – Aoife Walsh (Ibane Ladies); U13B Summer League – Makayla O’Donovan (Castlehaven); U14A – Clara Cullinane (Bandon); U14B – Mia Crowley (Ilen Rovers); U14 C1 – Emily O’Neill (Bantry Blues); U14C2 – Orla Collins (Valley Rovers); U15A Summer League – Eimear Heffernan (Kinsale); U15B Summer League – Cliona Harte (Ibane Ladies); U16A – Aine Ní Chearnaigh (Kinsale); U16B – Katie Crowley (Courcey Rovers); U16C – Abbie O’Sullivan (St Colum’s); Minor A – Amy McCarthy (Castlehaven); Minor B – Evelyn McCarthy (Bandon); Minor C – Ciara Kelly (Bantry Blues); Division 1 – Caoimhe Horgan (Kinsale); Division 2 – Kate Carey (Ilen Rovers); Division 3 – Maggie Coppinger (St Colum’s) and Division 4 – Orla McCarthy (O’Donovan Rossa).
Special guest Juliet Murphy and West Cork LGFA Chairperson John McCarthy present the Hall of Fame Award to Nollaig Cleary. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Anne O'Grady, West Cork Ladies assistant chairperson, presents a bouquet of flowers to Lisa Walsh, Cork LGFA development officer. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
Eleanor O'Connell, West Cork LGFA Secretary, presents a bouquet of flowers to special guest Juliet Murphy.
(Photo: Paddy Feen)
U16 award winners, Abbie O'Sullivan (St Colum’s), Áine Ní Chearnaigh (Kinsale) and Katie Crowley (Courcey Rovers), with John McCarthy, West Cork Ladies; Juliet Murphy, special guest, and David Shields, Drinagh Co-Op.
(Photo: Paddy Feen)
Seamus Daly, CEO of Drinagh Co-op, presents new sets of jerseys for development and divisional teams to John McCarthy, West Cork Ladies chairperson, and Anne O'Grady, assistant chairperson.
(Photo: Paddy Feen)
U14 award winners, Clara Cullinane (Bandon), Mia Crowley (Ilen Rovers), Emily O'Neill (Bantry Blues) and Orla Collins (Valley Rovers) with John McCarthy, West Cork Ladies; Cork GAA great Juliet Murphy; and James O'Donovan, Drinagh Co-Op.
(Photo: Paddy Feen)
John McCarthy, West Cork Ladies; Donal McCarthy, Drinagh Co-Op; and Juliet Murphy, special guest, with the U13 Summer League awards recipients, Aoife Walsh (Ibane Ladies) and Makayla O'Donovan (Castlehaven).
(Photo: Paddy Feen)
West Cork Ladies U13 player-of-the-match award winners, Aoife Harte (Ibane Ladies), Brid O'Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh); Katie Whelton (Castlehaven), Nóra de Barra (Kinsale) and Sophie Holland (Bandon) John McCarthy, West Cork Ladies; Juliet Murphy, special guest, and Donal McCarthy, Drinagh Co-Op.
(Photo: Paddy Feen)
West Cork LGFA Chairperson John McCarthy, special guest Juliet Murphy and John Hurley, Drinagh Co-Op, with the Division 1 to 4 award winners; from left, Maggie Coppinger, St Colum’s, Division 3; Orla McCarthy, O'Donovan Rossa, Division 4; and Caoimhe Horgan, Kinsale, Division 1. Missing from the photo is Kate Carey, Ilen Rovers, Division 2. (Photo: Paddy Feen)
West Cork Ladies U15 Summer League player-of-the-match award winners Eimear Heffernan (Kinsale) and Cliona Harte (Ibane Ladies) with John McCarthy, chairperson; Juliet Murphy, special guest, and James O'Donovan, Drinagh Co-Op.
(Photo: Paddy Feen)
Special guest Juliet Murphy presents the West Cork Ladies Club Volunteer of the Year to Mary Cremin, Valley Rovers Ladies Football club.
(Photo: Paddy Feen)
The St Colum's group - including award winners Abbie O’Sullivan and Maggie Coppinger - enjoying the West Cork Ladies Football Awards held at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.
Included in the photo are, the Coppingers, Breda, Tim, Libby, Katie, Annie, Tony, Maureen and award winner Maggie; Eliza Wiseman, the O’Sullivans, Tim, Kathleen, award winner Abbie, Kate, Ciara and Lisa, and Martin Cronin.
(Photo: Paddy Feen)
The West Cork Ladies Hall of Fame recipient Nollaig Cleary with her family; seated, Muirne Ní Chróinín, Kathleen Cleary and Aoibh Ní Chróinín. Back from left, Mary Maguire, Mike Maguire, Deirdre Maguire, Conall Ó Cróinín and Mícheál Ó Cróinín.
(Photo: Paddy Feen)