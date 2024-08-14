Southern Star Ltd. logo
Phil Healy to receive a hero’s welcome on Thursday night

August 14th, 2024 2:36 PM

By Southern Star Team

Phil Healy ran the third leg for Ireland in a time of 50.94 seconds in the Olympic final.

TWO-TIME Olympian Phil Healy will receive a hero’s welcome this Thursday night August 15th, when she takes centre stage on her home patch!

Ballineen and Enniskeane will pull out all the stops as Phil will be paraded through the streets, starting at Bandon Co-Op in Enniskeane right up to the end of Ballineen and back to St Mary’s GAA grounds where a presentation will be made, as well as a meet and greet with fans.

The not-to-be-missed homecoming starts at 7.15pm, there’s an open invite to everyone to attend and show Phil how proud West Cork is of this two-time Olympic finalist and local treasure.

 

