It's official: Phil Healy to race in THREE events at the Olympics

BALLINEEN bullet Phil Healy has been officially selected in THREE events for the upcoming Olympic Games.

The queen of Irish women’s sprinting will race in the 200m and 400m, as well as in the 4x400m mixed relay team.

Phil, who is coached by Shane McCormack, becomes the first Irish woman to compete in three events at the same Games, so that’s another piece of sporting history for Ireland’s fastest woman.

‘It is a real honour for any athlete to be selected to represent their country at the Olympic Games,’ Healy said.

‘To achieve qualification in one event is a dream for any athlete as the Olympic Games is the pinnacle of any athletes career. I am thrilled to be selected for two individual events in addition to the mixed 4x400m relay.

‘Every athlete has worked so hard to get to this point and it’s made all the more special to have such a large and strong athletics team heading to the Games.’

The athletics events occur in the second week of the Games, running from Friday, July 30th – Sunday, August 8th, with the events taking place in both Sapporo Odori Park and the Olympic Stadium.