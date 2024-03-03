Phil Healy and Irish women's 4x400m relay team qualify for World Indoor final

THE Ballineen Bullet is back!

Bandon AC star Phil Healy ran a stunning first leg as the Irish women's 4x400m relay team set a new national record (3:28.45) to qualify for Sunday night's final at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Healy, who ran the first leg in 51.93, Sophie Becker, Roisin Harrison and Sharlene Mawdsley finished fourth in their heat, but advanced to the final as one of the two fastest qualifiers. The Irish quartet squeezed in by 0.12 of a second.

The World final is on at 8.30pm tonight.