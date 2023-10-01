Perfect ten as Drinagh Rangers U14 schoolgirls clinch West Cork league crown

DRINAGH Rangers U14 schoolgirls and Castlelack Hibs U12 were crowned champions of their respective SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League divisions last weekend.

Awful weather conditions couldn’t prevent Castlelack Hibs from winning the U12 Schoolboys League 1 title and Drinagh from claiming this season’s U14 Schoolgirls Premier trophy.

Rangers travelled to third-placed Kilgoban Celtic on Sunday knowing a victory would confirm the Canon Crowley Park side as U14 Schoolgirls Premier League champions. Celtic produced an excellent first-half effort and led 1-0 at the break courtesy of a Michaela O’Sullivan goal.

Drinagh were not to be denied however, and scored four times without reply during a dominant second period performance. Katie Collins (2), Rachel Buttimer and Sarah Buttimer strikes sealed a 4-1 Drinagh victory, their tenth in a row, and the league title.

Meanwhile, Dunmanway United and Togher Celtic’s local derby was the final U12 Schoolboys League 1 fixture of the season in Dunmanway last Saturday. Togher kicked off three points behind leaders Castlelack Hibs, who had already completed their league calendar, needing a victory to force a play-off with the latter for the title. Instead, it was Dunmanway who emerged 3-2 winners thanks to Ryan Crowley, Tristan Hayes and Fionn McCarthy efforts. Jack McCarthy and Tadhg O’Farrell netted Togher’s replies but it wasn’t enough. So, a delighted Castlelack Hibs finished top of the table, a point clear of joint-second placed Riverside Athletic and Dunmanway and three clear of Togher.

***

The 2023 U13 Schoolboys Cup semi-finalists were confirmed last weekend. Premier Division Drinagh Rangers edged Championship side Clonakilty Celtic 4-3 after extra-time in Ballyvackey. The Canon Crowley Park side needed an injury-time penalty to earn a 2-2 draw and force extra-time. The visitors scored twice in the additional periods to seal a berth in the last-four. Conall Whooley (2), Sam Kingston and Matthew Ashe found the net for Drinagh. Matthew Afonso (2) and Mattie Coffey were Celtic’s scorers.

Inter Clonakilty also needed extra-time to overcome Sullane in their U13 Schoolboys Cup quarter-final on Saturday. The Ballyvourney side led 2-0 with less than four minutes to go only for two late Clonakilty goals to force extra-time. The home team scored three times without reply to win a cracking tie 5-2. Luke O’Neill (2), Ciarán Harrington, Fionn Harrigan and Ronan Twomey scored for Inter. Donnchadh O’Duinnin and Lorcan O’Mahony were on target for Sullane.

Brendan Harrington and Fionn Wiseman efforts cemented Kilgoban Celtic’s 2-0 cup quarter-final win away to Skibbereen. Premier League leaders Castlelack Celtic proved too strong for Beara United in Castletownbere last Sunday. Sean O’Neill scored for the hosts but a Jack Allen hat-trick plus additional Oran Keohane, Eoin Murphy and Gearoid O’Keefe goals won it 6-1 for Castlelack. The updated U13 Schoolboys Cup semi-final draw sees Inter Clonakilty hosting Castlelack Celtic and Kilgoban Celtic travelling to Drinagh Rangers.