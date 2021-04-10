Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy and Aoife Casey all advance to A finals at European Rowing Championships

PAUL O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy showed, again, their class and power as they booked their spot in the A final of the lightweight men’s double sculls at the European Rowing Championships in Varese.

On Friday the 2019 world champions won their heat with a dominant performance and on Saturday morning they were even more impressive to win their A/B semi-final in 6:22.74, nearly three seconds ahead of Italy with the Czech Republic in third place – the top three advanced to Sunday’s A final, which will be at 1.06pm.

Meanwhile, it was a great morning too for Skibbereen rower Aoife Casey in the Irish lightweight women’s double alongside Margaret Cremen as they finished second in their A/B semi-final to book their place in Sunday’s A final. This was a powerful display by the Irish duo who finished second in 7:14.44, behind Italy (7:11.44) and ahead of Russia (7:15.46).

It means too that all SIX Skibbereen rowers are in A finals at the Europeans on Sunday as Gary O’Donovan (lightweight men’s single scull), Lydia Heaphy (lightweight women’s single scull) and Emily Hegarty (women’s four) all advanced on Friday.