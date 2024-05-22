Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy reunited for World Cup II

PAUL O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will be reunited in the Irish Lightweight Men’s Double at World Cup II in Lucerne this weekend (May 24th – 26th).

The reigning Olympic champions will race together for the first time in this Olympic year as they crank up preparations ahead of the Games in Paris.

They were meant to race together at the European Rowing Championships but when McCarthy had to pull out through illness, O’Donovan then raced in the heavyweight men’s single.

Skibbereen’s Aoife Casey is also back in the Irish Lightweight Women’s Double alongside Margaret Cremen (University College Cork RC). Casey also missed out on the Europeans through illness, but is back in the double this weekend.

The Irish crews competing at World Cup II are:

Women’s Pair: Fiona Murtagh (University of Galway BC) and Aifric Keogh (Grainne Mhaol).

Men’s Pair: John Kearney (University College Cork RC) and Ross Corrigan (Portora BC).

Women’s Double: Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC) and Zoe Hyde (Tralee RC).

Men’s Double: Brian Colsh (University of Galway BC) and Andrew Sheehan (University College Cork RC).

Lightweight Women’s Double: Margaret Cremen (University College Cork RC) and Aoife Casey (Skibbereen RC).

Lightweight Men’s Double: Paul O'Donovan (Skibbereen RC) and Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC).

Lightweight Women’s Double: Siobhán McCrohan (Tribesmen RC).

PR2 Men’s Singles: Steven McGowan (Galway RC), Tiarnán O'Donnell (Lee RC)