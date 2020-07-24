PAST MEETINGS: Carbery Rangers have held the upper hand on Castlehaven in recent senior championship clases

SINCE graduating to senior ranks in 2006, Carbery Rangers have met their West Cork neighbours Castlehaven seven times in the county senior championship. In those seven games Castlehaven have won three, Rangers' three, and one game was drawn. This Sunday in Clonakilty, they clash in a group game in the Cork Premier SFC.

2009 Round 3 – Castlehaven 0-14 Carbery Rangers 0-11

Carbery Rangers lost it in the first half when, playing with the elements, they managed only a single point from play, with John Hayes kicking five from frees. In the meantime, the Haven raised five white flags from play and actually led by a point at the break. Rangers played their best football in the third quarter as they took the lead but when the Haven kicked five unanswered points in a row, it was enough to hold on against a late Rangers’ rally. Young Mark Collins was the top scorer for the Haven with four points, while John Hayes kicked six for Rangers. Of the Haven team in action that day only Mark Collins and Damian Cahalane lined out in the first round this season, while John and Seamus Hayes, Brian Shanahan, James Fitzpatrick, Kevin MacMahon and Deccie Hayes survive for Rangers.

2011 semi-final – Castlehaven 2-12 Carbery Rangers 0-5

Featuring many of their successful U21s of 2007 and 2011, a rampant Haven blew away the challenge of the Ross men. It was the Haven in front by 1-6 to 0-1 at the break, courtesy of a Brian Hurley penalty goal and even though Rangers did close the gap in the third quarter, the Haven defence was outstanding and a Seanie Cahalane goal finished the game as a contest. The Haven lost the final to UCC but then went on to win two in-a-row.

2012 semi-final – Castlehaven 2-9 Carbery Rangers 0-9

Brian Hurley was the star of the show as he kicked 1-6, manufactured the second goal and displayed some magical skill as he bamboozled the Ross defence all through. Goals by Seanie Cahalane and Hurley midway through the first half had the Haven in control, leading by 2-5 to 0-6 at the break. The Haven quickly increased the lead to eight points after the break and there was no way back for Rangers after that.

2014 Round 4 – Carbery Rangers 1-11 Castlehaven 1-11

Leading by a point at half time, 0-7 to 0-6, the Haven surged into a six-point lead in the third quarter when the rampant Brian Hurley hit the net but the game changed completely when he limped off injured shortly afterwards. A Seamus Hayes goal had Rangers back in contention and both sides were relieved to live to fight another day. Hurley, Mark Collins and Damien Cahalane were the stand-out Haven players while the Hayes brothers, Brian Shanahan and Kevin MacMahon drove on Rangers.

2014 Round 4 Replay – Carbery Rangers 2-14 Castlehaven 1-8

Castlehaven’s bid for three in-a-row bit the dust when Rangers proved far superior in the replay. In a bruising first half Damien Cahalane and John Hayes, penalty, swapped goals and it was all square at the break. A ravenous Rangers, playing superb football, took control in the second half and a second John Hayes penalty sealed a great win.

2017 quarter-final – Carbery Rangers 2-11 Castlehaven 1-11

Reigning county champions Carbery Rangers surged into a seven-point lead by the end of the first quarter in wet and windy Dunmanway, courtesy of a freak own goal, but then went half an hour without scoring again. They led by 1-8 to 0-6 at the break but when the Haven cut the lead to three the game was back in the melting pot. Another lucky goal, by Seamus Hayes when goalkeeper Paudie Hurley slipped taking a kick-out, gave them breathing space but a long-range goal by Sean Dineen led to an exciting finish as Rangers hung on for dear life. John O’Rourke was man-of-the-match. They later lost to St Finbarr’s in the semi-final.

2019 Round 2 – Carbery Rangers 2-17 Castlehaven 1-18 (aet)

This was a classic. It took extra time to separate the two before Carbery Rangers emerged as the winners. Two goals for the winners before half time handed them a 2-7 to 0-6 lead at the break. John Hayes and Rob Hegarty got the goals. Castlehaven rallied in the second half and reeled off seven unanswered points – thanks to Michael Hurley, Brian Hurley, Cathal Maguire and Mark Collins – to level the contest. Rangers went again and led by three, but in injury time Castlehaven full-back Ronan Walsh goaled to send the game to extra time. Extra time was tense and late points from John Hayes, who finished with 1-9, and Brian Shanahan won the game for Rangers.