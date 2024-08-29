Parking and parade details for Skibbereen Rowing Club Olympic Homecoming on Sunday

MORE details of the Skibbereen Rowing Club Olympic Homecoming on this Sunday afternoon have been announced, as West Cork gets ready to celebrate the success of Paul O'Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Emily Hegarty and Aoife Casey.

The open-top bus parade is commencing at 3pm, heading down North Street in Skibbereen, onto Main Street and into the Fairfield where there will be live music and Skibb's four Olympians will be on stage.

Please be aware of parking restrictions will apply on Main St, Bridge St and the Fairfield commencing on Saturday afternoon.

Parking on Sunday will be available at

O’Donovan Rossa GAA grounds

Skibbereen New Mart (Marsh Road)

Skibbereen Rugby Club

The Showgrounds Cork Road

Morgan O Driscoll’s (beside Hurley’s Garage) on the bypass

Those attending are asked to follow the instructions of Gardaí and Stewards on the day.

Also, West Cork Connect Route 230 no change - it will leave from Market St bus-stop as usual during the day. Bus Eireann Route 237 and Route 270 will divert via N71 Skibbereen Relief Road for the duration of the event. Anyone wishing to access these routes should go to N71 Relief Road near Hurleys Garage.