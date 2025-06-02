Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host Munster Rugby in Champions Cup tie

WITH Páirc Uí Chaoimh confirmed as a venue for a Munster Rugby Champions Cup fixture in December 2025, Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said this is a ‘great opportunity to do something a little different next season.’

Cork GAA headquarters has hosted Munster matches against South Africa XV and the Crusaders in recent times, and will now roll out the red carpet for a Champions Cup pool clash later this year.

‘While we understand that there will be those that are used to seeing our Champions Cup matches in Thomond Park, we feel we have a great opportunity to do something a little different next season,’ Flanagan said.

‘Unfortunately, the December Champions Cup pool fixtures in Thomond Park have experienced falling attendances over the last two seasons and the staging of this game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh offers us the opportunity to accommodate more supporters at that match and improve our financial stability which in the current climate is imperative.’

Munster Rugby Chief Operating Officer Philip Quinn added: ‘Based on our forecasts, we believe we will achieve a significant financial uplift from hosting this December pool fixture in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh compared to Thomond Park.’