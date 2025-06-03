Bantry hoops star Michael Hayden selected for Ireland U14s

BANTRY Basketball Club’s Michael Hayden has been selected for the Ireland U14 Boys Academy Select Team for the upcoming Four Nations Tournament this June.

Michael has been with the West Cork club since the age of seven, and his dedication, hard work, and love for the game have always stood out. This incredible achievement is a reflection of the effort he puts in both on and off the court.

Club chairperson Niamh O’Neill said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted for Michael. He’s worked so hard and really deserves this opportunity. He’s a great role model for younger players, and we know he’ll make the most of this experience. We’re all so proud of him.’

The Four Nations Tournament brings together top young talent from across Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and England, giving players like Michael a chance to shine on an international stage.